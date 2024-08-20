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Updated: Deputies Search for Stabbing Suspect at Stafford Trailer Park

By Uriah Kiser

Deputies are currently at Crystal Lake Mobile Home Park in Stafford County following a stabbing, searching for suspect Jamie Flores, and providing additional security for local students. Crystal Lake is on Courage Lane, off Route 1, in the Widewater area of Stafford County.

Press release:

Deputies are on scene of a stabbing in Crystal Lake Mobile Home Park. We are searching for the suspect pictured here, Jamie Flores. We have a large police presence in the area and we are providing security and escorts for students using school bus transportation.
The suspect was last seen in work boots, blue jeans and a light blue button up shirt. His hair is described as white/grey. If you have any information please contact our office at 911 or 540-658-4400

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the photo posted to its Facebook page of a man in a living room holding a pipe and what appears to be a plastic bag is the suspect.

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