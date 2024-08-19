Sentara Century Building Closed Today Due to Gas Leak

The Sentara Century Building at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge is closed today due to a gas leak affecting all medical appointments at this location. There are plans to update the reopening status later this afternoon.
The Sentara Century Building houses several specialty medical offices, including the Sentara Advanced Imaging Center Century, Sentara Cancer Network Resource Center, Sentara Internal Medicine Physicians, Sentara Surgery Specialists, and the Sentara Therapy Center Century. These facilities provide a range of services, from advanced imaging and cancer resources to internal medicine, surgical specialties, and therapeutic treatments, catering to the diverse medical needs of the community.
Press release:
The Sentara Century Building, located on the campus of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center at 2280 Opitz Blvd. is closed today, due to a gas leak detected outside of the building. Washington Gas is currently onsite addressing the situation. There are no reported injuries to patients or medical personnel. However, all offices in the Sentara Century Building are closed for the day.
The closure affects patients who had scheduled appointments with the Sentara Imaging Center, Sentara Therapy Center, and Sentara Medical Group at the Century Building location. Patients will be contacted by staff to reschedule. People with appointments at the other medical practices located in the Century Building should expect to hear from their provider with information on rescheduling those appointments.
A notice on the status of the building’s operation for Tuesday, August 20, will be released later in the afternoon.
Visitors entering the main parking lot should proceed to the entrance near the Surgical Services Center to access the parking lot as the main entrance by Opitz Blvd. and Potomac Center Blvd., is closed for the day.