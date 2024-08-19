Sentara Century Building Closed Today Due to Gas Leak

The Sentara Century Building at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge is closed today due to a gas leak affecting all medical appointments at this location. There are plans to update the reopening status later this afternoon.

The Sentara Century Building houses several specialty medical offices, including the Sentara Advanced Imaging Center Century, Sentara Cancer Network Resource Center, Sentara Internal Medicine Physicians, Sentara Surgery Specialists, and the Sentara Therapy Center Century. These facilities provide a range of services, from advanced imaging and cancer resources to internal medicine, surgical specialties, and therapeutic treatments, catering to the diverse medical needs of the community.

Press release: