Sponsored Post: Join the Manassas Park Sharks Swim Team this Fall!



Calling all young swimmers! The Manassas Park Sharks Swim Team is ready to dive into the fall season, and they want you to be part of the team! Open to participants aged 5-16, the program is designed for swimmers who can swim 50 yards each of freestyle and backstroke. Whether you’re a seasoned swimmer or new to the sport, this is a fantastic opportunity to improve your skills and be part of a fun and supportive team environment.

Program Details:

– Age Group: 5-16 years old

– Requirements: Participants must be able to swim 50 yards each of freestyle and backstroke. A swim test, swim lesson instructor sign-off, or proof of previous swim team participation is required before the first practice.

– Included: Each participant will receive a Manassas Park Swim Team swim cap.

Pricing:

– Non-Residents (NR): $210

– Residents (R): $185

– Members (M): $160

– All Access Members (AAM): Free

Important Dates:

– Season Duration: September 9th – November 16th, 2024

– Time Trials: September 13th, 2024

– Scrimmage: November 18th, 2024

– End of Season Banquet: November 22nd, 2024

Practice Schedule:

– 9 and Under:

– Monday: 6:30 PM – 7:15 PM

– Thursday: 7:00 PM – 7:45 PM

– Friday: 6:30 PM – 7:45 PM (both age groups)

– Saturday: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM (both age groups)

– 10 and Up:

– Monday: 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

– Thursday: 7:45 PM – 8:30 PM

– Friday: 6:30 PM – 7:45 PM (both age groups)

– Saturday: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM (both age groups)

Note: Practices will no longer be held on Wednesdays.

Ready to register? Scan the QR code in the image or visit mpdpr.com/SharksFall24 to sign up.

For more information, contact Grace Cruz at [email protected] or call 703-335-8872.

Join the Manassas Park Sharks Swim Team and make a splash this fall!