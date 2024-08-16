Manassas City Council Candidate Survey: Commercial Airline Services

As early voting for the fall 2024 election approaches, Potomac Local News is dedicated to informing the community about candidates vying for one of three open seats on the Manassas City Council and the mayor’s seat.

To help voters make an informed decision, we are continuing a new feature series, “One-Question Manassas City Council Candidate Survey.” This series will run throughout the campaign season, offering insights into each candidate’s stand on key issues affecting our city. Our third one, which ran on Aug. 6, focused on city management and staff retention.

The candidates are given 10 days to respond to a Google Form, and their answers will be compiled into a single post on PotomacLocalNews.com. This format lets voters quickly compare the candidates’ views on critical issues, helping them make an informed choice come election day.

Today’s topic: Commercial airline services.

The candidates were asked: What is your position on bringing commercial airline services to Manassas Regional Airport? How do you plan to address both the potential benefits and the concerns of local residents regarding this initiative?

Mayoral candidates

Xiao-Yin “Tang” Byrom (R)

I recently had an opportunity to listen to an update on the wonderful things happening at the Airport. Few city services generate a positive cash flow for the city but through the outstanding leadership of Airport Manager Juan Rivera, his team and so many outstanding volunteers on the Airport Commission this is a reality. In my opinion, a robust airport is essential to a successful city. The benefits to our citizens far outweigh the downside. We are fortunate to be able to use the experience of so many who helped us to minimize the negative impacts on our citizens. Our city will want to open all possible channels to allow the private sector to fill in all the opportunities that arise from this project. I see this as an incredible incentive for attracting businesses to the area and our community.

Byrom, the owner of Tang’s Bridal and Alterations in the Canterbury Village shopping center at 8675 Sudley Road, opened her Manassas store as an alteration shop in 1999. She eventually expanded her business to include bridal and formal wear. Her business employs 17 people.

Michelle Davis Younger (D-Incumbent)

NO RESPONSE

Davis-Younger is seeking a second term as mayor, after being elected in 2020. She owns and operates a Human Resources Consulting firm located in Historic Downtown Manassas called The1ForHR, LLC, which focuses on career coaching and resume writing.

City Council candidates

Lynn Forkell Greene (R)

As a candidate for Manassas City Council, I’m optimistic about the potential benefits that bringing commercial airline services to Manassas Regional Airport could offer, including enhanced connectivity and economic growth for our community. However, it is essential that we address community concerns in a thorough and thoughtful manner. I understand that there are valid worries about environmental impacts and noise, and it’s important that we move beyond generic responses and not rely solely on external processes. We must ensure that any development at the airport includes a comprehensive plan to address these issues. This includes a robust security strategy and enhanced fire and rescue services. Additionally, I am committed to prioritizing professional development for our first responders, equipping them to handle the new challenges and demands that increased airport activity may bring. I look forward to the airport’s next update to Council and the community. This will be an important opportunity to collaboratively address these concerns and make informed decisions that support both growth and the well-being of our residents.

Lynn Forkell Greene is seeking to regain a seat on City Council, where she served for 14 months, from fall 2021 to December 2022. Forkell Green served the remainder of Davis-Younger’s term, a seat vacated when Davis-Younger was elected mayor.

She is an administrative director for a nonprofit. Forkell Greene and her husband share four adult children and three grandchildren. Before announcing her re-election bid, Forkell Green was a freelance reporter covering city issues for Potomac Local News.

Ashley Hutson (D)

Bringing commercial airline service to the City of Manassas offers an abundance of opportunities for the city and the region. Given the growing populations along the Interstate 95 and I-66 corridors, the Manassas airport will allow families in the outer suburbs to bypass the headaches of Dulles/National Airports and look to Manassas for travel planning. I attended the public hearing and town hall regarding commercial airline service in Manassas. Airplane noise/frequency and traffic impacts, especially at the Clover Hill/ Rt. 234 intersection, were expressed concerns. Regarding air noise – the presentation given at the July 24, 2023 Public Hearing had a slide depicting an Aircraft Noise Levels Comparison. The slide compared three current aircraft dB and 3 future dB and explained that a 1dB or less difference is “not readily perceptible.” None of the three future aircraft exceeds the dB of current aircraft. In regards to traffic impacts, I imagine the roadways surrounding the airport are being studied for future enhancements. The announcement of the new Home2Suites by Hilton, situated less than two miles from the Manassas airport, will help businesses in Manassas and Western Prince William host larger-scale meetings and have a more broad range to seek new talent while reducing on-road travel time.

Hutson is seeking her first term on City Council. She is the director of Member Engagement of the Heavy Construction Contractors Association in Manassas. Hutson has served on the Manassas Board of Building Code Appeals, Washington Council of Governments Transportation Planning Board and Community Advisory Committee. She graduated from Osbourn Park High School and Christopher Newport University.

Stephen Kent (R)

The expansion of Manassas Regional Airport is an exciting development for this city and I commend everyone involved in making it happen. A city that is not growing and attracting business travelers, tourists and investment is a city in decline. For the the time being, we should stick to commercial flights and hold on any discussions of cargo plans until the new commercial activity is stable and running smoothly. Concerns around this plan are valid, including traffic increases and noise. However, roads can be widened and intersections can be revamped to run more smoothly. We can solve these kinds of problems as they naturally occur. Added noise will be a factor, but this is a thriving suburban area and that’s part of living here. Our airport is a hidden gem, a huge asset and one we’re finally about to leverage in a big way for the city’s benefit.

Kent is seeking his first term on City Council. He is an author and public relations professional. He and his wife, Melony “Mel” Kent, share a child. Mel Kent ran for the city school board in 2022.

Mark Wolfe (D-Incumbent)

There are two important items to remember before getting into the nuts a bolts of this decision. First, is that the marketplace (not the city) will ultimately determine if commercial air service is viable or not. No amount of wanting and wishing will cause this to happen if the vendor and airlines can not make a business case. Second, this opportunity again points out the legacy of those who went before us. Without the city having expanded the terminal building in the 1990s, this proposed service would not be an option. Those City Councils and staff planted a tree, knowing that they would most likely never enjoy its shade. And it cost money, an investment that may well now pay huge dividends for Manassas and the region. Concerns about the project are generally regarding extra noise and pollution that will come from the extra flights. There will absolutely be some. We will have to wait for the FAA-mandated environmental impact study to see what the quantifiable effects are and what mitigation is possible. I do not want to pre-judge that study. But I also recognize that the airport is a vital and growing part of our economy. Over time there will be more aircraft and more impacts. This process gives our community a great opportunity to be a part of whatever solution comes out. The process has been and will continue to be public, with many input opportunities. Not everyone will agree with whatever the final answers are. But they will be heard.

Wolfe is seeking a fourth term on City Council. He has lived in the City of Manassas since 1990. Wolfe has executive leadership experience in the corporate and nonprofit sectors and is currently the chief operating officer of MovieComm. Amy, his wife of 36 years, is the artistic director and CEO of Manassas Ballet Theatre. They have two children, both of whom graduated from Osbourn High School.

Tom Osina (D-Incumbent)

I voted for the proposal by AVports to bring commercial airline services to Manassas Regional Airport last summer. I was pleased to see that the vote was both bipartisan and unanimous by City Council. As I explained prior to my vote, I spent time doing my due diligence into matters that had been raised during the public hearing and/or from emails as well as those which I had. I spoke with the chief elected official of East Hartford, Conn., to learn how the experience and relationship with AVports has been since it was engaged to bring commercial air service there. I spent time with Juan Rivera, airport director, to review traffic and noise concerns. I examined the 20 areas the Federal Aviation Authority investigates when it does its environmental impact studies. These all left me assured that this decision will be appropriately and thoroughly critiqued to identify any areas of deficiency. This will insure a smooth roll out as this effort continues. This decision is a logical next step for our city’s airport. When successfully implemented, it will provide economic benefits towards the city’s revenues, increase in jobs both directly and indirectly, high school students training-to-career opportunities, attract new businesses and save time and travel to residents and non-residents alike. I invite city residents to attend or watch the work session in City Hall on Sept. 16 to hear an update from the Airport Commission about this project.

Osina is seeking his second term on City Council. He and his husband have lived in the Georgetown South community for more than 20 years. He is the father of two grown children.

Robyn Williams (R)

Expanding Manassas Regional Airport to include commercial airline services offers a unique opportunity to further enhance the city’s economic growth and regional significance which I support. As the largest and busiest general aviation airport in Virginia, Manassas Regional already plays a critical role in our local economy, generating over $375 million annually and providing over a thousand local jobs. Introducing commercial flights would amplify these benefits by attracting new businesses, boosting tourism, and increasing local spending. The convenience of commercial flights would also be a significant draw for both residents and businesses, making Manassas an even more desirable location for families and enterprises seeking efficient travel options. Expanding the Manassas Airport to include commercial services creates a unique opportunity to enhance our career and technical education programs by integrating aviation-focused courses. This expansion would prepare students for stable, high-paying jobs in the aviation industry, offering pathways to careers that align with the region’s growing economic needs. By connecting our students to this thriving sector, we invest in their futures and contribute to the long-term prosperity of our community. However, it’s understandable that residents may have concerns about noise, traffic, and potential environmental impacts. As a city council member, I would ensure these concerns are addressed through transparent communication and thoughtful planning. For noise and environmental concerns, the city can invest in sound mitigation measures and green technologies that minimize the impact of increased air traffic. Additionally, the city can work with transportation agencies to improve road infrastructure and public transit options, alleviating potential congestion. Comprehensive impact studies would be conducted to anticipate and address challenges before they arise, ensuring a balance between growth and quality of life. Lastly, engaging with the community throughout the decision-making process is essential. I would prioritize holding town halls, gathering resident feedback, and ensuring that any expansion plans include input from those who would be most affected. By committing to a development plan that carefully weighs both economic benefits and resident concerns, we can move forward with a project that enhances the prosperity of Manassas while safeguarding the well-being of our community.

Williams is seeking her first term on City Council. She has served two terms on the Manassas City School Board. Williams holds a bachelor’s of science in economics from George Mason University. He found her background in finance and economics valuable on the MCPS School Board, in addition to her more than 10 years as a broker/owner of Redstone Realty, specializing in residential real estate.

Williams’ public service in Manassas began with the Beautification Committee, where she served as a member and eventually chairperson. She also volunteered as a teacher assistant at Haydon Elementary for several years and taught modules in schools through the Prince William Soil and Water Conservation Department.

Stay tuned as we continue this series with topics such as power outages, parking issues, city management and staff retention, budget and taxes, public school performance, and data centers. We aim to provide a comprehensive look at each candidate’s platform, ensuring voters have all the information they need to make a thoughtful decision.

We hope this series will engage the community and foster a more informed electorate. Check back for new insights and updates from your Manassas City Council candidates. Early voting starts Sept. 21, and Election Day is Nov. 5.

Be sure to subscribe to our FREE news email. Each week, we will pose a single question to all candidates running for the Manassas City Council.