Widewater State Park Reopens Boat Ramp After Dredging Project

Widewater State Park’s boat ramp in Stafford County, which was closed in mid-April due to a significant buildup of silt rendering it unusable, has reopened after a maintenance dredging project. The $26,383 dredging contract, awarded to Lake Services of Woodbridge through a competitive bid, successfully cleared the ramp, which officially reopened on July 12, 2023, followed by the scheduled opening of the paddle craft launch on August 16, 2023.

Press release

The boat ramp is open at Widewater State Park. The?ramp?area has been improved and is ready for use again after being closed for several months due to a maintenance dredging project.

“I am glad that we were able to dredge the boat ramp area in a timely manner so people can enjoy the park the rest of the season,” said Virginia State Park Potomac District Manager Ken Benson.

The park opened in 2018 and has been growing steadily ever since. The boat ramp was officially opened on July 12, 2023. The following month on August 16, the paddle craft launch was opened.

“The new kayak launch has been the focus for many educational programs and fun gatherings as water accessibility is a key amenity at the park,” said Widewater State Park Manager Paul Anderson. “I am excited that the boat ramp is open again and people can access the park while enjoying water adventures.”

Widewater State Park is located at 101 Widewater State Park Rd., Stafford, VA 22554.

Check out the park webpage for more details and upcoming events.