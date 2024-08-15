Suspect Named in Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old Woman near Manassas

Prince William County

German Joseth Torres Lizama was identified as a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman in the area of Pineview Road and Cregger Lane on July 18. Following the investigation, it is believed that the suspect and woman knew one another and planned to meet at the location. Attempts to locate Torres Lizama have been unsuccessful, and Prince William County Police encourage anyone with information to contact the department.

Press release:

Murder Investigation *SUSPECT WANTED – Detectives have identified a suspect sought in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman during an encounter that occurred in the area of Pineview Rd and Cregger Ln in Manassas (20111) on July 18. The investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to one another and the altercation is believed to have occurred during a planned meeting at the location. Additionally, the 2017 blue Hyundai Elantra sports edition that was initially being sought in connection with the investigation was previously recovered in Fairfax County

unoccupied. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as German Joseth TORRES LIZAMA. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of this suspect or can otherwise aid in the investigation is asked to contact the police. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Wanted: [Photo from August 2023]

German Joseth TORRES LIZAMA, 20, of the 10700 block of Pineview Rd in Manassas. Described as a Hispanic male, 5’4”, 150lbs with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both hands and abdomen. Wanted for murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Identified: The deceased was identified as Ashlin Yamileth PAZ, 18, of no fixed address.