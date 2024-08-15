Fredericksburg Celebrates Motts Run Reservoir’s 50 Years

Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events is celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Motts Run Reservoir, which was established in 1974. The reservoir itself spans 160 acres, and is within a total of 860 acres of land. The reservoir was initially created to ensure a reliable water supply for the region. Over the years, it has become an important area for wildlife, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

Callie Brown, Superintendent of Recreation for Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events, stated, “Motts has gone from being one of Fredericksburg’s hidden gems to being a family favorite park over the past 50 years.” She highlighted the reservoir’s diverse offerings, including hiking, biking, boating, and fishing, noting its role as a community asset.

The fiftieth anniversary celebrations will kick off on September 4 with a series of “Concert by Canoe” events. Each Wednesday in September at 6 p.m., visitors can enjoy live music from local bands while paddling on the reservoir. The festivities will culminate in a grand Anniversary Celebration on September 28 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring an opening ceremony, live music, food trucks, and various recreational activities.