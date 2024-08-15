2024 Arts Alive! Festival Announced

The 2024 Arts Alive! Festival, a free and family-friendly event, will be held at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, September 14, featuring art, dance, music, and more. Organized by the Prince William County Arts Council, Parks and Recreation Department, and the Hylton Performing Arts Center, the event includes performances, activities, food, and craft vendors, and will take place rain or shine.

Press release:

2024 Arts Alive! will feature art, dance, music and more

Free event takes place at Hylton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, September 14

WHAT: Arts Alive! is Prince William County’s free, family-friendly community arts festival produced jointly by the Prince William County Arts Council, the County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Hylton Performing Arts Center. The annual arts festival features the talents of Prince William County Arts Council members and other community performers and fine artists.

Enjoy activities for all ages, multiple stages of performances, food and craft vendors, and more! Come out and celebrate your local arts community!

Admission is free and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Event will take place rain or shine.

A full schedule of events will be released soon.

WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12 noon – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

Manassas, VA 20110