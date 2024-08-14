Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Earns Top National Honor for Nursing Care

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) has earned its first-ever Magnet with Distinction recognition, the highest national honor for nursing excellence, as of August 12, 2024. This prestigious designation places SNVMC among a select group of hospitals worldwide, celebrating their superior quality in nursing care and commitment to patient excellence.

Press release:

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) is proud to announce that it has earned Magnet with Distinction® recognition on August 12, 2024 as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork, and superiority in patient care. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® is the highest national honor for nursing excellence and identifies superior quality in nursing care.

This is SNVMC’s first ever Magnet designation and an honor for the organization to receive Magnet with Distinction, a special designation that celebrates hospitals and health care organizations that exceed the scoring thresholds required to attain Magnet recognition.

With this credential, SNVMC joins the global community of Magnet with Distinction recognized organizations. Just a small and select group of health care organizations have achieved Magnet with Distinction recognition.

As of July 2024, only 9.6 percent of hospital in the U.S. have achieved Magnet recognition. Within this prestigious group of hospitals, Magnet with Distinction recognizes the highest-performing Magnet organizations around the world.

SNVMC is the tenth hospital in the Sentara system to achieve Magnet designation and the first to earn Magnet with Distinction.

To patients, Magnet means the very best care, delivered by nurses who are supported to be the very best that they can be. More than an award or a badge of honor, Magnet recognition is steadfast proof of a hard-earned commitment to excellence in health care, with contented nurses at its heart.