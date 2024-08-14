Manassas Awaits Permanent City Manager as Doug Keen’s Interim Tenure Nears One Year

Manassas City Police Chief turned Interim City Manager Douglas Keen is nearing the one-year mark as the city’s government’s chief employee. He stepped into the role following the resignation of former City Manager W. Patrick Pate. Despite the extended tenure, Keen has clarified that he does not wish to assume the position permanently.

Keen began serving as Interim City Manager in November 2023, after Pate left to become the City Manager of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. After conducting interviews for the role, the Manassas City Council selected Keen for the interim position during a September 18, 2023, meeting.

The city manager receives direction from elected city council members and then directs the employees in all city government departments.

Since Keen’s appointment, the City Council has been engaged in finding a permanent replacement. Keen has expressed his support for the Council’s thorough approach, emphasizing the importance of hiring the right person for the job.

“Remember the Mayor and Council are the ones who hire the City Manager, so I am not subject to whom they may or may not have interviewed in the first go around,” Keen said. “However, I believe they have been clear; and I agree, hiring the right person who is a good fit for Manassas is better than simply hiring someone quickly.”

Keen also highlighted the open communication between the Manager’s Office and the City Council, noting that it has been key to maintaining stability in the city’s administration during the transition period.

“I believe we have been successful due to the pointed efforts of open communication between the Manager’s Office and the Elected Body. We try to listen to each other and plan out what needs to be done,” Keen added.

Keen’s tenure as Interim City Manager has seen the continuation and closure of several ongoing projects in Manassas, including the presentation and eventual passage of the city’s 2025 budget and overseeing the completion of multiple capital improvement projects totaling $60 million—a new police station, a city hall renovation, and renovations at the Manassas Museum.

“The Council has been very supportive of my initiatives and my leadership style; along with encouraging me to pursue the full-time position,” Keen said. “Manassas has been very good to me for over 35 years, I enjoy serving our community in whatever capacity that may be as Chief of Police and/or Interim City Manager.”

Candidates for the upcoming City Council election shared their perspectives on his performance and the implications of the extended interim period. The responses reveal a range of opinions on Keen’s leadership and the process of appointing a permanent city manager.

Tom Osina, who is seeking re-election to the city council in November 2024, praised Doug Keen for providing a seamless transition as Interim City Manager. Osina highlighted Keen’s extensive experience as Police Chief and Assistant City Manager, which he believes has been instrumental in maintaining stability during the transition. “My focus is to find the best applicant for our next City Manager. Mr. Keen’s work as [Interim City Manager] allows city council the opportunity to do this search so it is not rushed into a hiring decision for city manager. I am appreciative of his work in this area,” Osina stated.

On the issue of the length of the interim role, Osina noted that there is no rigid template for how long an interim period should last, emphasizing the importance of finding the right candidate over adhering to a specific timeline.

Xiao-Yin “Tang” Byrom (R), who is running for mayor, commended Keen’s dedication and service, describing him as “a shining star and an unselfish, dedicated public servant.” Byrom acknowledged the potential strain of having someone in an acting capacity for an extended period but expressed confidence in Keen’s ability to manage the city’s needs during this time. “When elected, I will not rest until we get a full-time city manager hired, and I fully expect Mr. Keen to be instrumental in that process,” Byrom asserted.

Ashley Hutson (D), a city council candidate, strongly approved Keen’s performance, citing his excellent communication and conflict resolution skills. Hutson remarked that the lengthy hiring process reflects national workforce challenges, not necessarily a failure by the City Council. “The length of the hiring process is reflective of national workforce challenges – hiring is hard, right now. Our City Council has done all the necessary steps – hiring a recruiter and holding interviews – and in an effort to select a City Manager that will serve Manassas long into the future, they have not found the right person yet,” said Hutson.

Despite recognizing Keen’s strong leadership, Robyn Williams (R), a city council candidate, voiced concern over the extended interim period. She pointed to the urgency of appointing a permanent City Manager, questioning why the recruitment process has taken so long. “The fact that a full year has passed without this Mayor and Council hiring a permanent City Manager is deeply concerning,” Williams commented. She emphasized that, if elected, she would make hiring a permanent City Manager a top priority and seek to ensure that the recruitment process is thorough and timely.

Lynn Forkell Greene (R), a city council candidate, praised Keen’s commitment and experience, noting that he has provided stability during a challenging time for the city. However, Greene echoed that a year is a considerable time for an acting role, emphasizing the need for permanent leadership. “If I were in a position to influence this decision, I would advocate for a thorough and timely search for a permanent City Manager,” Greene stated, stressing the importance of stability and continuity for the city’s future,” she said.

Keen began his career with the city in 1987, rising as a police officer, lieutenant, captain, and Assistant Chief of Police. He was appointed Chief of Police in 2010 and helped the department achieve a Gold Standard of Excellence Award from The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., which rewards best practices related to life, health, and safety procedures. He serves as the Chiefs/Sheriffs Chair for the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force, Vice Chair of the Prince William County/Manassas Jail Board, Board member of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy and Washington Council of Governments, and served on the City’s Equity and Inclusion Task Force.”

After being appointed assistant city manager in 2021, Keen has focused on special projects, Human Resources, Public Works, Social Services, the Fire and Rescue Department, and city-wide employee leadership development. He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor’s degree in the Administration of Justice from George Mason University.