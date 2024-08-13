Winners Church and Sentara to Host Annual Community Health Fair in Dumfries

Winners Church is partnering with Sentara to host the annual Community Health Fair on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 17877 Old Triangle Road in Dumfries. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with various health services and screenings available to the community.

A significant feature of this year’s fair is the presence of Sentara’s Mobile Mammography Unit, offering 3D breast cancer screenings from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The screenings are aimed at the African diaspora, African American community, and those who may face financial barriers to accessing this service. The event will also focus on raising awareness about breast cancer and other prevalent health issues.

In addition to the mammography services, attendees can access blood pressure checks, diabetes screenings, and cholesterol testing. Local health organizations and clinics will provide information on mental health resources, nutrition, and fitness. The fair aims to offer comprehensive health services and education to the local community.

Heather S. Byrne, a Breast Cancer Patient Navigator at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, will be the keynote speaker. She will address breast cancer awareness and the importance of regular screenings.

Winners Church tracks participation rates and follows up with attendees to assess the event’s impact on community health outcomes. Last year, the event led to an increase in early detection of health issues and a rise in health awareness. This year, the goal is to increase participation by 20% and extend outreach to underserved populations.

Winners Church located in Dumfries was founded December 12, 2010, under the pastoral guidance and leadership of the senior Pastor Henry Godwin. Then, it was known as the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Winners House, VA.