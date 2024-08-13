Illegal Dumping of Hazardous Drums in Nokesville

The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating two incidents of illegally dumping 55-gallon drums containing waste on Reid Lane in Nokesville, posing significant environmental risks.

The Hazardous Materials Team secured the site, and the removal of the drums is being handled by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Press release:

The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating two past separate incidents of illegal abandonment of multiple 55-gallon drums containing a waste product on Reid Lane in the Nokesville area. This type of dumping poses significant environmental threats.

Upon receiving citizen complaints regarding these drums, the Hazardous Materials Team and the Fire Marshal’s Office promptly secured the drums and ensured there would be no impacts to the environment. It was determined that the barrels were located on state-managed property. Accordingly, the responsibility for their removal rested with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VADEQ) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). The Fire Marshal’s Office maintained close communication with these agencies to ensure the removal of the drums.

Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky, Chief Fire Marshal of Prince William County, emphasized the critical role of community vigilance and cooperation: “We are committed to investigating and mitigating any potential hazards to our community promptly”. The public is being asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-792-6360 if you have any information regarding the incidents described above.

Any information about the illegal dumping could assist in the investigation and/or prosecution. Intentional release or intentional dumping of hazardous materials is a class one misdemeanor, and if convicted, an individual could be fined up to $2500 and face up to a year in jail.

If you observe any illegal dumping, please report it immediately. If you see something, say something by calling 911.