Fredericksburg City Flags Lowered to Honor Former Mayor Lawrence A. Davies

The City of Fredericksburg is mourning the death of former Mayor Lawrence A. Davies, who served as Mayor for 20 years. Davies, Fredericksburg’s first African American elected official, served as a Councilmember starting in 1966 and as Mayor from 1976 to 1996. Davies passed on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the age of 94.

The city has lowered flags to half-mast to mark Davies’ passing.

Born in Houston, Texas, Davies graduated from Prairie View A & M University in 1949, then served in the Army where he was inspired to pursue ministry. After studying divinity and serving in Washington, D.C., Davies moved to Fredericksburg and was a pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site). Davies ran for City Council in 1966 and served for 10 years before becoming Mayor.

Virginia Changemakers describes Davies was an advocate for expanded mental health services and was instrumental in securing the construction of a new hospital within city limits in the 1990s. After retiring from his role as pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in 2012, where he served for 50 years, Davies continued his community activism. In 2016, he was recognized by Leadership Fredericksburg for his integrity and visionary contributions. Davies and his wife Janice founded the Fredericksburg Sickle Cell Association in 1972 after their daughter Lauren’s diagnosis at 7 months old. Lauren, a poet, passed in 1993. His daughter Karen passed away in 2020, and Sharron still resides in Fredericksburg.

During his two-decade tenure as Mayor, Davies was known for his efforts to improve community wellness, including championing mental health services, expanding low-income housing, and creating an affordable bus system. Mayor Kerry Devine said Davies’ leadership helped establish the Fredericksburg Regional Transit, now FXBGO!, and his influence earned him the title “Father of Fred.” She said Davies’ legacy is marked by his dedication to social justice and community improvement.

Devine said, “Mayor Davies was a true trailblazer for our city. As we grieve his loss, we also celebrate his extraordinary life and the lasting impact he has made.” Former Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw called Davies “truly a ‘Mayor for Life.’ His presence was felt and his leadership continued to make our city a better place to live. He was admired and respected across Commonwealth of Virginia. His ability to understand the needs of the community and build consensus on important decisions is legend. His steady hand and personal integrity brought the city through times of significant change and growth in the city.”

In a 2000 interview with The Freelance Star, Davies said ““You can either curse the darkness or light a candle. I choose to do the latter.”