Mary Washington Healthcare Expands Midwifery Services Amid Local Women’s Health Office Closures

Mary Washington Healthcare has launched a new midwifery program, the largest of its kind in the region. The program offers both inpatient and outpatient care, supported by a team of seven certified nurse midwives.

Expecting mothers can receive prenatal care at two locations in Stafford and Spotsylvania, with deliveries at Stafford Hospital. The program aims to provide personalized, low-intervention care from prenatal visits through postpartum support. Patients will have access to prenatal education, labor and delivery support, lactation services, and postpartum care.

The midwives at the Spotsylvania location recently joined Mary Washington Healthcare after leaving Elite Women’s Health and Wellness. The Fredericksburg area has seen several women’s healthcare offices, like Women’s Health and Surgery Center and Rappahannock Women’s Health, close. Elite Women’s Health and Wellness is no longer seeing obstetric patients but is now open as Elite Gynecology and Wellness with Dr. Zeenat Patel.