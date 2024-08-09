Prince William Announces Listening Session Series on Safety

Prince William County’s Office of Community Safety (OCS) announced a series of listening sessions starting on Aug. 26.

Throughout the fall, OCS will host 1.5 hour-long listening sessions on a variety of safety topics, including pedestrian safety and mental health. All will be held on a Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

“OCS is conducting multiple listening sessions throughout the community to gain insight and feedback from residents on topics that contribute to the safety of our community,” the press release stated.

Here’s the schedule and locations of the listening sessions:

Session 1 — Transportation & Pedestrian Safety

Aug. 26 at Chinn Park Library (13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge)

Session 2 — Mental Health & Wellness

Sept. 30 at Northern Virginia Food Rescue (10535 Battleview Parkway, Manassas)

Session 3 — Youth Support & Safety

Oct. 28 at Central Library (8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas)

Session 4 — Area Agency on Aging & Emergency Services

Nov. 18 at Bull Run Library (8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas)

OCS also stated these listening sessions will “create a space to collectively understand different perspectives, challenges and strategies to reinforce our overall commitment to the community.”

Those interested in attending can sign up here.