Manassas Park Marks 50th Anniversary with Year-Long Celebration

Manassas Park, the youngest city in Northern Virginia, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with events and activities beginning on July 1, 2024. The town, which declared independence from Prince William County in 1957 and itself a city in 1975, has planned various events throughout the year to mark this milestone.

City Council member Laura Hampton highlighted the city’s historical significance: “Manassas Park was primarily built for returning World War II veterans. The city has always been revolutionary, even when we were a town.”

The celebration includes calling past and present residents to contribute to a digital historical museum. Hampton explained, “We’re asking current and past residents to upload old photos, yearbooks, newspaper clippings, and other historical items to our website. This will help create a historical museum of Manassas Park.”

The city is also involving its youth in the festivities. “We’re asking the students to design a 50th Anniversary logo and create posters to help celebrate the anniversary,” Hampton said. These submissions will be used throughout the year in various city events.

One of the significant events planned is a celebration on July 1, 2025. Details are still being finalized, but the event is expected to be a substantial part of the anniversary activities. Hampton mentioned, “We’re planning a celebration on July 1, 2025, and the details will be announced closer to the date. It will involve the 50th Anniversary logo and some form of celebration.”

The year-long celebration will culminate in a large event in September 2025. This event aims to tie the city’s current traditions with its historical roots. “We’re planning to hold the final event at Costello Park, which ties into the city’s old traditions. It will allow residents to walk to the event and enjoy the facilities at the park,” Hampton said.

In addition to these events, the city will continue its annual activities, such as the Veterans Day flag-raising. Hampton emphasized the importance of this event, stating, “We want every veteran possible to come out and join our August 27th meeting. On November 1, we will have a thank you flag-raising to honor our veterans.”

The city’s governing body has also focused on community improvement projects as part of the anniversary celebration. These include the cleanup of local streams and the revitalization of downtown areas. “We’ve been cleaning the stream by the VRE and found various items, including a bike submerged in the water. Residents and city staff have been working together to keep the park beautiful,” Hampton noted.

Hampton summed up the spirit of the celebration, stating, “This milestone allows us to reflect on our history and look ahead to the future development of our city.”

Potomac Local News, your independent community news source, will bring you the latest updates on the city’s 50th anniversary celebration. Please check back frequently.