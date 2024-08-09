Fredericksburg Motor Sports Sign Damaged in Accident on Kings Highway

Drivers on Kings Highway may wonder what happened to the long-standing sign for Fredericksburg Motor Sports.

On Aug. 9, a male driver in a pick-up truck attempted to turn right into the entrance between Sheetz and Burger King. Stafford County Sheriff’s office said the vehicle was traveling too fast, and struck the sign. The driver sustained minor injuries, and no other vehicles were involved. Both fire and police responded to the scene within minutes.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s office said no charges were filed.

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