Debby Closures: Lake Ridge Marina, Splashdown Water Park Closed Due to Severe Weather

Prince William County

Lake Ridge Marina and Splashdown Water Park, near Manassas, are closed today due to severe weather conditions. Active tornado warnings and watches, combined with the forecast of high winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding, have prompted the closures.

Camps at Lake Ridge, Silver Lake, and Wingapo have also been canceled for the day. Camps at other locations will continue as scheduled.

The severe weather results from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, which is currently moving through the region. The storm has brought significant rainfall and high winds, leading to multiple tornado warnings being issued overnight. As of the morning of August 9, 2024, a tornado watch remains in effect until 2 p.m. for several counties and independent cities across Virginia.

Email [email protected] or text us at 571-989-1695 about your closures.