WoodbridgeNaz Church to Reopen Food Pantry with Ribbon-Cutting and Free Grocery Distribution

WoodbridgeNaz Church announces the grand reopening of its Food Pantry on August 13 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon and free grocery distribution for clients from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The pantry will be open on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The church invites the community to volunteer and support the initiative.

The pantry went on an administrative pause in late November of last year to prepare for the construction and revise operations in light of the new building.

Press release:

WoodbridgeNaz (a Church of the Nazarene) is pleased to announce the grand reopening of the Woodbridge Nazarene Food Pantry Aug.13 featuring two events.

At noon, community representatives and donors are invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour. Please RSVP at [email protected]

That evening, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., clients will receive free groceries. Thereafter, the pantry will be open the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. On-site registration is required and is provided during distribution hours. No income qualifications are required. The church is located at 14001 Smoketown Road, Woodbridge, Virginia, 22912. The food pantry pavilion is at the rear of the building.

“Re-opening our pantry has been journey built on patience, collaboration, and trusting God. This celebration is a blessing for us and the community we serve,” said the Rev. Pamm Fontana, Senior Pastor. “Isaiah 58:10 teaches us, ‘Feed the hungry, and help those in trouble. Then your light will shine out from the darkness, and the darkness around you will be bright as noon.’ We are grateful for the opportunity to use the resources God has entrusted to us to be a good neighbor to our community.”

The food pantry paused in November 2023 to allow for construction. Prior to the administrative pause, the pantry served more than 20,000 people in the past year. Community members can volunteer to prepare and serve groceries. Contact [email protected] for pantry orientation dates. Potential clients can register for pantry updates in English and Spanish by texting (833) 417-5568.

The pantry is a joint effort between WoodbridgeNaz and Iglesia del Nazareno de Woodbridge. Generous support from surrounding communities helped make it happen. The Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William provided funding for installation of a walk-in cooler and pavilion. Sentara Cares donated to remodeling the kitchen. Capital Area Food Bank and Northern Virginia Food Rescue (and their partners) generously provide food.

WoodbridgeNaz has long partnered with other organizations to be a food distribution site for our zip code, 22192. This area, along with neighboring zip codes 22125, 22193, and 22191, currently have high food insecurity rates.

The church actively serves the community in a variety of ways. A free Clothing Closet is available by appointment. A Community Connection Closet connects new, donated household goods to local non-profits and case workers. Together, these charitable endeavors are called the Community Connection Ministries.

The WoodbridgeNaz Community Connection Ministries mission statement is “Demonstrating the love of God through compassionate commitment to the community one person at a time” which support’s the church’s overall mission statement of making Christ-like disciples in all nations who are real, relevant, and relational.

WoodbridgeNaz was established in Woodbridge, Virginia, in 1966. Members built the current campus on the then-rural Smoketown Road in 1974. For over 55 years WoodbridgeNaz has worshipped Jesus and ministered to the needy and homeless in Prince William County and DC, while supporting the Church of the Nazarene’s ministries in 165 world areas. Church of the Nazarene is a protestant denomination in the Wesleyan-Holiness tradition. There are over 30,000 Nazarene churches globally with 2.7 million members.

For more information on the pantry and church, call (703) 670-2252; email [email protected]; or visit https://www.woodbridgenaz.com.