Power Rangers Star Tracy Lynn Cruz to Appear at Nova Gateway Comics and Toys in Fredericksburg, Advocates for Autism Awareness

Tracy Lynn Cruz, known for her role as Ashley Hammond, the Yellow Ranger, in the 1990s Power Rangers series, will appear at Nova Gateway Comics and Toys, 2340 Plank Road, in Fredericksburg. Fredericksburg on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Cruz, who is also a mother of four, including two children impacted by Autism, uses her platform to support families facing similar challenges.

“I love meeting people. At the cons, I do a lot of meet and greets, and there’s also a lot of networking opportunities,” said Cruz. “That’s how I got connected with Nova Gateway Comics—through networking at conventions.”

Cruz’s role as the Yellow Ranger started after transitioning from being a background actor in college. “I was a starving student and found out about background work to make extra money. Acting wasn’t on my radar, but I ended up being the Yellow Ranger,” she explained.

Reflecting on her experience as part of the new cast, Cruz stated, “It was a little intimidating because the ‘Mighty Morphin’ era was the OG era. We were filling big shoes, and it felt like they were training their replacements. It was bittersweet but very intimidating.” Cruz joined the franchise during the Power Rangers “Turbo” era.

In addition to her acting career, Cruz is actively involved in advocacy work through her organization, NuroLux, which she co-founded with her son’s therapist. “We advocate for families impacted by autism, helping them find their superpower and empowering them,” said Cruz. “My son, who has autism, inspired the organization. It helps families get connected with resources from testing to transitioning into adulthood.”

Cruz’s dedication to helping families affected by autism extends beyond her personal experiences. She aims to empower families to shift their focus from fear of the future to celebrating their successes and recognizing their progress. “It’s a support service for families, making it easier to find resources and empowering them to find their superpower. Autism often comes with incredible strengths once you find the right niche,” she explained.

Visitors to the Nova Gateway event can expect a welcoming atmosphere. “If you follow me on social media, you’ll see I’m very approachable. I love meeting new people and hearing their stories,” Cruz shared. “At smaller events like Gateway Comics, you get personalized one-on-one time. I have a lot of energy and love supporting local artists and communities.”

Cruz expressed her excitement about visiting Virginia and meeting fans. “I’m excited to visit Virginia, explore the historical sites, and meet everyone. I’m looking forward to supporting the community and hearing their stories.”