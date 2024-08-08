Mayor: Flooding likely from the Occoquan River, Ballywhack Creek

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to bring two to three inches of rain, possible tornadoes, and wind gusts of 40-50 mph to our area. Significant inland flooding from the Occoquan River and local creeks such as Ballywhack Creek is likely. Occoquan Town staff prepare for the storm by stocking emergency materials and cleaning drainage grates. At the same time, residents are advised to exercise caution, report power outages, and stay alert for potential flash flooding and downed power lines.

From Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta:

As many of you are probably aware, Tropical Storm Debby is expected to impact our area most heavily this evening through Friday. Projected impacts include 2-3 inches of rain, possible tornados, and wind gusts of 40-50 mph. Those of you who have lived in Occoquan for 10-15 years likely recall it is often less the winds that impact the town, but inland flooding from the prodigious amounts of rain that such storms may bring.

Of course, one source of such flooding is the Occoquan River itself. Yet thanks to the capabilities of Fairfax Water and others, the amount of potential flooding from both water coming over the dam (which does not and has never had any flood control gates) and water coming upriver from a tidal bore is fairly predictable, and riverfront property owners are generally well prepared, knowing that the occasional downside of a beautiful waterfront location is that the river will sometimes overflow its banks.

Much less predictable and a more consistent source of damage in town is flash flooding from the creeks that enter town, particularly Ballywhack Creek at Tanyard Hill Road. This is an inevitable feature of living in a riverfront valley, but over the last ten years a great deal of progress has been made in addressing flooding associated with the creek. Prince William County has retrofitted the storm water retention pond on LRPRA property to slow the water that flows into the creek from outside of town.

Typically, Prince William County also checks the catcher devices upstream from town before a storm to ensure they are clear of debris and ready to stop new debris that might flow downstream and block the culvert under Tanyard Hill Road. VDOT has also installed and deepened drainage trenches along the roadway to catch and redirect more water.