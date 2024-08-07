Manassas Republican Party Responds to Criticism of Mayoral Candidate

The Manassas Republican Party has issued a statement following criticism from Democrats directed at mayoral candidate Xiao-Yin “Tang” Byrom regarding her campaign colors and clothing choices.

The Republican statement reads: “Our Mayor and the city’s elected leaders have their priorities misplaced. Instead of focusing on schools failing our children, limited to no parking that hurts small businesses, safe neighborhoods, limited housing to combat overcrowding, and no tax relief for our citizens – they are instead focused on campaign colors. This is a prime example of why the City of Manassas needs new leadership and a new direction that works for everyone.”

Byrom engaged with voters on Sunday, August 4, 2024, knocking on doors and discussing her campaign. She posted a photo on Facebook, displaying her campaign colors, pink and green.

Byrom, a tailor, bridal consultant, and owner of Tang’s Alterations selected pink and green instead of the traditional red and blue for her campaign. The Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee responded to Byrom’s post, criticizing her choice.

The committee posted on Facebook: “We are wondering over here: did you purposely choose AKA colors? To be honest, it feels disrespectful and disingenuous.” The comment references the pink and green colors of the AKA sorority, to which Presidential nominee Kamala Harris belongs.