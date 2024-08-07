Manassas Park, Stafford Team Up for Summer Cleaning

Teenagers from the Manassas Park Community Center teamed up with the Stafford County Animal Shelter to do some cleaning earlier this summer.

The Helping Hands Teen Camp serves multiple organizations and one chosen this summer was in Stafford County. They helped the animal shelter wash windows, sweep the front of the shelter, power wash the walls and clean the intake crate. In exchange, the teens were able to play with some kittens and dogs who received love and affection and tour the facility.

We love to see cross-county/city collaborations! Way to go!