15 Years: Prince William Water’s Wastewater Facility Remains Clean

For the 15th consecutive year, the H.L. Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility in Prince William County has received the National Association of Clean Water Agencies’ Platinum Peak Performance Award for its perfect compliance with wastewater treatment standards.

Press release:

For the 15th consecutive year, the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) has presented Prince William Water’s H.L. Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility (Mooney AWRF) with its Platinum Peak Performance Award. The prestigious award recognizes Mooney AWRF’s 100 percent compliance with federal and state wastewater environmental treatment standards.

Mooney AWRF is one of only 73 wastewater treatment facilities in the nation that received a Platinum Peak Performance Award for 15 or more consecutive years of perfect compliance, placing Mooney AWRF in the top 0.5% of approximately 16,000 wastewater treatment facilities in the country.

“Prince William Water is honored to receive this distinction for the 15th consecutive year,” said General Manager/CEO Calvin D. Farr, Jr., P.E. “This award recognizes the hard work and dedication of every employee at our H.L. Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility and reinforces Prince William Water’s focus on providing exceptional service, protecting the environment and reliably treating wastewater to stringent federal and state standards.”

Earning the Platinum Peak Performance Award for 15 consecutive years is a significant achievement in the wastewater industry. Standards are particularly stringent in our region. At the state level, for example, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality requires all water reclamation facilities located in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed to reduce levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in wastewater during the treatment process before returning it to the environment. Excessive amounts of these nutrients can cause algae to grow rapidly, depleting the oxygen that aquatic life needs to survive.