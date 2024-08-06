Town Hall Meeting Tonight to Discuss 300 New Homes in Belmont Bay

A town hall meeting is scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, August 6, 2024, to discuss the proposed development of 300 new homes at Belmont Bay in Woodbridge. The conference, hosted by developer Miller & Smith, will occur at 7 p.m. at The Osprey Community Building, 401 Belmont Bay Drive, Woodbridge.

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-large Deshundra Jefferson and Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin will attend the event to inform residents about the development project and offer a platform for community feedback.

Dr. Jack Kooyoomjian, President of the Lake Ridge-Occoquan-Coles Civic Association (LOCCA), emphasized the importance of resident participation in this Open House to ensure the developers hear community concerns and suggestions.

Residents of Belmont Bay are encouraged to attend to learn more about the project and to have their questions addressed by representatives from Miller & Smith. The developers will present details about the new homes and gather input from the community regarding the proposal.