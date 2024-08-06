Fredericksburg Police Will Text 911 Callers with Updates

The Fredericksburg Police Department is introducing a new tool called PowerEngage, which was developed in collaboration with PowerDMS. PowerEngage aims to keep citizens informed and gather feedback on non-life-threatening service calls.

The department can now send real-time notifications during service calls. If an officer has not responded to a call within 15 minutes due to high call volume, a text message will be sent with an update. Once the call has been closed, a text survey will be dispatched within six hours, asking for feedback on satisfaction with the services provided. This feedback will improve services and provide appropriate responses to officers and 911 call takers.

Participation in the survey is not mandatory, and those who do not wish to participate can not respond. It is important to note that these surveys should not be used to report emergencies or crimes. According to police, residents should continue to call 911 for emergencies, and for non-emergency events, they should call 540-373-3122.

More information about PowerEngage can be found on the Fredericksburg Police Department’s website at http://FXBGpolice.com under the “I Want To” tab in the “Learn About” section.