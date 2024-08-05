Publisher’s Post: August 5, 2024

Good morning, everyone!

It’s Monday, August 5, 2024, and I’m Uriah Kiser, the publisher of Potomac Local News. Thank you for joining us for a brief overview of what we’re working on today. It has been a busy 24 hours for us, with a significant story breaking, which I’ll get to shortly. But first, I have a couple of important announcements.

New Sponsor Announcement

I’m thrilled to announce a new sponsor for Potomac Local News. We sincerely appreciate the local businesses, especially the Mom and Pops, that support us because they are the backbone of our community. These businesses create jobs and strengthen our local economy; we are here to help them.

Our new sponsor, NV Waterproofing & Foundation Repair, specializes in waterproofing and foundation repair. Based in Manassas, they serve a wide area, including Manassas Park, Prince William County, Stafford, Fredericksburg, Fairfax, Loudoun, and even parts of Maryland. They offer services from basement waterproofing to shoring up floors and fixing foundations. With rainy weather forecasted for this week and Tropical Storm Debbie approaching, now is the perfect time to consider getting a free inspection and estimate to ensure your home is ready.

Breaking News from Quantico

We broke another significant story regarding Quantico Marine Corps Base. Over the weekend, State Senator Tara Durant informed us that at least two other illegal immigrants intruded on the base on May 3rd, the same day two Jordanian nationals were arrested after posing as Amazon delivery employees and ramming their box truck into vehicle barriers.

These two men, identified as Hasan Y. Hamdan and Mohammad K. Dabous, were arrested, processed by ICE, and released on bond with a court hearing scheduled for September. Despite our repeated requests, Quantico officials have not provided any comments on these incidents. Governor Glenn Youngkin had also requested a briefing from the White House, but as far as we know, no further information has been provided.

We will continue to cover this developing story diligently, seeking answers and updates as Quantico plays a crucial role in our community, with 17,000 people coming in and out daily and major tenant commands on the base, including the FBI Academy.

Other Stories

Later today, look out for a story on why the Manassas Park Community Center will be closed next week for scheduled maintenance. Additionally, we have a feature on the Fredericksburg Food Co-op and the new benefits they are launching. If you haven’t checked out the co-op yet, it’s a fantastic place with a lot to offer.

Another significant piece we’re working on is about the Stafford County Animal Shelter, which is currently overwhelmed with animals. Many pets are being surrendered because their owners can no longer afford to care for them, a situation exacerbated by the pandemic. This is not just an issue in Stafford but is affecting shelters throughout our area. We will provide more details on how you can help these needy animals.

That’s it for today’s update. Have a great Monday, and we will talk with you soon.

Uriah Kiser

Founder & Publisher

Potomac Local News