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Fredericksburg Food Co-Op Launches Enhanced Benefits for SNAP/EBT and SUN Bucks Users

By Uriah Kiser

The Fredericksburg Food Co-op is now accepting Virginia SUN Bucks and, in partnership with Virginia Fresh Match, is doubling the value of SUN Bucks and SNAP/EBT benefits on fruits and vegetables to support low-income families. Additionally, purchases made with SNAP/EBT cards will receive 20% cashback in “Carrot Cash,” promoting access to nutritious foods and supporting local farmers.

Fredericksburg Food Co-op is excited to accept Virginia SUN Bucks. In partnership with Virginia Fresh Match, we are pleased to double the value of SUN Bucks and SNAP/EBT on fruits and vegetables to make nutritious foods more affordable for low income families.

SUN Bucks is a federal program created to fight food insecurity by providing eligible children with a one-time $120 food benefit on a Virginia SUN Bucks card to purchase SNAP-eligible food items. Benefits will begin to be distributed in August 2024. For more information about the program and eligibility, visit virginiasunbucks.com.

Fredericksburg Food Co-op is a proud partner of Virginia Fresh Match, a program where customers who pay with SNAP/EBT or SUN Bucks can double their benefits on fruits and vegetables. Simply choose your favorite fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables and present your SNAP/EBT card or SUN Bucks to the cashier to receive a 50% discount on produce. Qualifying purchases made with a SNAP/EBT card will also be eligible for 20% cashback of their total purchase price in the form of “Carrot Cash” which can be redeemed at Fredericksburg Food Co-op on your next shopping trip. Fredericksburg Food Co-op prioritizes locally-grown and sourced produce, partnering with nearby farmers to provide organic and natural ingredients.

Fredericksburg Food Co-op believes that all community members deserve affordable access to high quality fruits and vegetables. By doubling SUN Bucks and SNAP/EBT benefits, plus providing 20% cashback in the form of “Carrot Cash” Fredericksburg Food Co-op is not only helping to stretch food budgets but also supporting local farmers and the local economy. Patrons can also find non-toxic wellness and household products at the Fredericksburg Food Co-op.

About Fredericksburg Food Cooperative:
The Fredericksburg Food Co-op is a full-service community-owned grocery store located at 320 Emancipation Hwy, Fredericksburg VA 22401.The focus of our co-op is on locally grown and locally sourced products. We offer a great selection of organic and natural foods and non-toxic wellness and household products. As a community-owned cooperative, we make decisions to maximize service to our owners and our community. We strive to be a gathering place for people and ideas as well as a place to shop. Through initiatives like Virginia Fresh Match, we strive to make nutritious food accessible to everyone, support local farmers, and strengthen the local economy.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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