Fredericksburg Food Co-Op Launches Enhanced Benefits for SNAP/EBT and SUN Bucks Users

The Fredericksburg Food Co-op is now accepting Virginia SUN Bucks and, in partnership with Virginia Fresh Match, is doubling the value of SUN Bucks and SNAP/EBT benefits on fruits and vegetables to support low-income families. Additionally, purchases made with SNAP/EBT cards will receive 20% cashback in “Carrot Cash,” promoting access to nutritious foods and supporting local farmers.

Fredericksburg Food Co-op is excited to accept Virginia SUN Bucks. In partnership with Virginia Fresh Match, we are pleased to double the value of SUN Bucks and SNAP/EBT on fruits and vegetables to make nutritious foods more affordable for low income families.

SUN Bucks is a federal program created to fight food insecurity by providing eligible children with a one-time $120 food benefit on a Virginia SUN Bucks card to purchase SNAP-eligible food items. Benefits will begin to be distributed in August 2024. For more information about the program and eligibility, visit virginiasunbucks.com.

Fredericksburg Food Co-op is a proud partner of Virginia Fresh Match, a program where customers who pay with SNAP/EBT or SUN Bucks can double their benefits on fruits and vegetables. Simply choose your favorite fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables and present your SNAP/EBT card or SUN Bucks to the cashier to receive a 50% discount on produce. Qualifying purchases made with a SNAP/EBT card will also be eligible for 20% cashback of their total purchase price in the form of “Carrot Cash” which can be redeemed at Fredericksburg Food Co-op on your next shopping trip. Fredericksburg Food Co-op prioritizes locally-grown and sourced produce, partnering with nearby farmers to provide organic and natural ingredients.

Fredericksburg Food Co-op believes that all community members deserve affordable access to high quality fruits and vegetables. By doubling SUN Bucks and SNAP/EBT benefits, plus providing 20% cashback in the form of “Carrot Cash” Fredericksburg Food Co-op is not only helping to stretch food budgets but also supporting local farmers and the local economy. Patrons can also find non-toxic wellness and household products at the Fredericksburg Food Co-op.

About Fredericksburg Food Cooperative:

The Fredericksburg Food Co-op is a full-service community-owned grocery store located at 320 Emancipation Hwy, Fredericksburg VA 22401.The focus of our co-op is on locally grown and locally sourced products. We offer a great selection of organic and natural foods and non-toxic wellness and household products. As a community-owned cooperative, we make decisions to maximize service to our owners and our community. We strive to be a gathering place for people and ideas as well as a place to shop. Through initiatives like Virginia Fresh Match, we strive to make nutritious food accessible to everyone, support local farmers, and strengthen the local economy.