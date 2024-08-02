Trump Opening Manassas Campaign Office

The Donald Trump campaign will open a field office in Manassas on the same day as an office in Stafford County. In 2020, President Joe Biden won Manassas with 25% more votes than Trump. He also performed well in neighboring Prince William County, winning the county by 27%.

Press release:

Location Name: Trump Force 47 Manassas City Office

Address: 9113 Church St. Manassas, VA 20110

Join us for an exciting event with the Northern Virginia Trump Team as we celebrate the grand opening of our Manassas City Trump Force 47 office! Be a part of the team and get trained to become an official Trump Force 47 captain at 9113 Church St. Manassas, VA 20110. Connect with fellow supporters, and gear up for a pivotal role in the campaign. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference and help ensure President Trump wins Virginia and the nation. Free Trump Captain Training will be provided to those who still need it after the launch. See you there!