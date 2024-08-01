Trump Campaign to Open Field Office in Stafford County

The Donald Trump for President campaign will open a field office in Stafford County. The event, titled “Grand Opening of the Stafford Trump Force 47 Headquarters,” invites supporters to attend the opening.

President Trump’s Virginia campaign team will meet at 9 a.m. to provide training on the Trump Force 47 get-out-the-vote program. The team will discuss how attendees can participate in efforts to help President Trump and J.D. Vance Senator Vance, Trump’s vice presidential pick, try to win Virginia in the upcoming November election. Official campaign yard signs will be available for those attending the training session.

The new field office is located at 1229 Garrisonville Road in Stafford, in the building once occupied by Fletcher Construction.

Polls taken before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race showed Trump ahead of Biden by two points in Virginia, a state Biden won by 12 points in 2020. Trump now faces Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive presidential nominee for the Democrats.