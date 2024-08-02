Prince William County Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps Retires, Appointed Chief in Jacksonville, N.C.

Prince William County Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps has retired after over 28 years of service. Phelps has been appointed as the Chief of Police for the Jacksonville Police Department in North Carolina.

“Jarad has served the Prince William County community with the utmost distinction for nearly three decades,” said Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham. “I sincerely congratulate him on his second chapter and future success, and I know he will serve the community of Jacksonville with the same compassion and professionalism he has shown here.”

Phelps began his career with the Prince William County Police Department in 1996 as a patrol officer in the Operations Division. Over his career, he held various positions, including lieutenant and captain. As captain, he served as an evening shift commander, the Special Operations Bureau commander, and the Criminal Justice Academy Director. In 2017, he was promoted to major and later to deputy chief in 2019. He briefly served as acting chief in 2020 during a period marked by civil unrest and the coronavirus pandemic.

Phelps was in command when the department declared its first riot in 50 years. On May 30, 2020, a peaceful protest in response to the death of George Floyd turned violent. Protestors threw objects at drivers and police, leading to a riot in which several people were injured and businesses damaged.

Multiple police agencies responded, resulting in five arrests and injuries to four Prince William police officers. One officer required hospital treatment for a significant head injury. Phelps addressed county officials the following day, facing criticism from Democrats on the Board of County Supervisors for the use of tear gas to control the riot.

Phelps holds a master’s degree from George Mason University and an undergraduate degree from James Madison University. He has attended the FBI National Academy and other leadership and senior management schools.

Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps’ retirement is effective August 1, 2024.