Lake Ridge Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting During Response to Suicidal Call

The Prince William County Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on July 31 in Lake Ridge, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old man after officers responded to a report of a suicidal individual, and the incident is now under review by the regional Critical Incident Response Team.

Prince William police:

Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation – On July 31 at 8:21PM, officers initially responded to a residence located in the 3400 block of Caledonia Cir in [Lake Ridge] (22192) for a report of a suicidal individual. A short time later, officers located the individual at an acquaintance’s residence in the nearby 3000 block of Bromley Ct. where he was found to be armed. The incident was contained, and over the course of the evening, officers attempted numerous times for the individual’s safe surrender. This morning, August 1, around 5:30 a.m., officers engaged the individual who was shot and killed. No officers or other community members were injured during the incident which remains contained. There is no active threat to the surrounding community. The deceased has been preliminarily identified as a 22-year-old man of Woodbridge. The Prince William County Police Department, at the request of Chief Peter Newsham, has requested the regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to oversee the investigation as an independent body. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.