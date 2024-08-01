FXBG, Stafford Police Reports: DUIs, Liquor Stores, and Wild Horses

On July 30 at approximately 6:53 p.m. Deputy X.D. Bates responded to the ABC Store, located at 356 Garrisonville Road, for a larceny. Staff advised nearly $250 worth of drinks were just stolen by two suspects before they fled in a blue Honda Odyssey. Staff further advised these two suspects had been targeting various ABC stores throughout Virginia. With this extra information, deputies prepared in case another store was hit. Their preparation paid off, for at 7:14 p.m. Deputy S. Waheed responded to the ABC Store, located at 50 North Stafford Complex Court, for another larceny. The suspect description matched one of the suspects in the previous report and he too fled in a blue Honda Odyssey. As Deputy Waheed gathered information from the business, Deputy Bates canvassed the area for the Odyssey. He would locate the suspect vehicle in the area of Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road. With Sergeant M.L. Jacobeen and Deputy K.F. Bierfeldt now in the area as well, they activated their emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop. Instead, the vehicle would make evasive maneuvers and kick off a pursuit. As the vehicle’s speeds began to climb, it nearly struck a pedestrian at Salisbury Drive. The vehicle would continue down Garrisonville Road before turning onto Northbound Richmond Highway. There, it would travel Northbound using the Southbound lanes multiple times. Under the watchful eye of First Sergeant M.R. Flick, deputies continued the pursuit into Prince William County but, due to unsafe conditions, the pursuit was terminated. Deputies instead began canvassing the area when Deputy Bates located the unoccupied vehicle on Eby Drive. With the help of a K-9 Unit, the passenger was located within the area. He would admit to stealing the alcohol in an attempt to sell it to buy fentanyl. Within the vehicle, which was discovered to be stolen out of Prince William County, deputies located the stolen alcohol and suspected controlled substances. The passenger, Adrian Barett, 21, of Woodridge, was charged with possession of controlled substances, possession of a stolen vehicle, and obstruction of justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The driver has yet to be identified or located. That being said, the businesses he stole from got a good look at him. If you have any information, please contact the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4450.

Deputies Saddle Up in Race to Catch Wandering Horses

Stafford Sheriffs responded to a call for three loose horses on Garrisonville Road. On July 19th at 10:05 p.m. Sergeant A.T. Leckemby herd the call from our Emergency Communications Centaur for three loose horses on Garrisonville Road near Rock Hill Church Road. He arrived in the area to find the horses we’ve affectionately named Harry Trotter, David Hasselhoof and John Bon Pony in the roadway. The horses were running in the roadway, but not furlong.

Sergeant Leckemby channeled his inner Rip Wheeler and was able to stable-ize the situation. With the help of a neigh-bor, the horses were quickly returned to the corral to end this bronco buffoonery.

Fredericksburg

Police Arrest Credit Card Theft Suspect While Another Remains at Large

On July 19, 2024, Fredericksburg Police arrested Bashir Salvador, 32, after he and an accomplice were suspected of making fraudulent purchases with stolen credit cards at Lowe’s. Salvador was apprehended following a foot chase, while the second suspect escaped in a U-Haul van later found abandoned in Spotsylvania, VA. The U-Haul contained stolen credit cards and ID cards, and the suspects are linked to nineteen frauds between Florida and Virginia; the second suspect remains at large.

On July 19, 2024, Fredericksburg Police Officers were informed that two subjects were inside Lowe’s, located at 1361 Carl D. Silver Parkway, making multiple high-dollar Dyson vacuum purchases with stolen credit card accounts.

Officer Bach arrived in the business’s parking lot and observed one suspect fleeing in a U-Haul van while the other fled on foot. Officer Baugher and Officer Bach gave chase to the male on foot as he ran through Central Park. Officer Parker was in the area and spotted the subject as he ran across Carl D. Silver Parkway. After a lengthy foot chase, Officer Parker caught the suspect and took him into custody.

The U-Haul driver managed to evade escape, and the U-Haul would later be found abandoned in Spotsylvania, VA. A search of the U-Haul yielded a large quantity of stolen credit cards and ID cards. Detective Mejia later determined that the U-Haul was rented from Sanford, FL, under the name Salvador on July 17, 2024. The U-Haul was used by the same two suspects who committed nineteen separate frauds between Florida and Virginia.

Bashir Salvador, 32, of Far Rockaway, NY, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, credit card theft, credit card fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and larceny with the intent to distribute. The second suspect, pictured below, is still unidentified and remains at large.