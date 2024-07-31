Stohlman Subaru Donates Care Kits to UVA Prince William Patients

The University of Virginia Health Prince William Medical Center received a donation of patient care kits from Stohlman Subaru of Sterling for cancer patients.

This is the ninth year Stohlman Subaru — a family-owned business in Sterling for more than 80 years — has donated to patients undergoing cancer treatment. Stohlman Subaru partnered with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as part of the Subaru Loves to Care initiative.

“Here at Stohlman, we lead with our hearts and treat neighbors like our own family. It is our privilege to contribute to the well-being of our neighbors and friends during their time of need,” Adam Portzel, marketing director at Stohlman Subaru, said. “This year we doubled our order for UVA Health for 130 blankets and 30 patient care kits. The care kits feature coloring activities, a reusable water bottle, a sleep mask, games, and more.”

This initiative supports patients and families impacted by blood cancer, and the Sterling location joins more than 600 other national Subaru retailers in this effort. According to the press release sent out by the medical center, Subaru will have supported nearly 350,000 cancer patients by the end of 2024.

“We are deeply grateful for Stohlman Subaru’s ongoing commitment to our patients,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer, UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in northern Virginia and Culpeper. “They generously doubled their donation this year of blankets and care kits, coupled with heartfelt messages from their customers and team members. They continue to have a profound impact on the well-being of our community. Their partnership with LLS exemplifies their dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by blood cancers.”