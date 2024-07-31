Ammonia Leak at Sterling Manufacturing Plant Hospitalizes 26

A major ammonia leak at a Sterling manufacturing plant has hospitalized 26 individuals tonight. The Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department and additional units from the surrounding region responded to the “mass casualty” event.

At 8:36 p.m., the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 9-1-1 call reporting a gas leak inside a commercial building on the 22400 block of Sous Vide Lane in Sterling. Upon arrival, fire and rescue units from Loudoun County, Fairfax County, Prince William County, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed the presence of an ammonia leak. Numerous patients exposed to the gas were immediately identified.

As of the latest update, 26 patients have been transported to area hospitals, with four experiencing significant symptoms. Many others are still being evaluated at the scene. The Loudoun County Office of Emergency Management is present to assist those impacted by the incident.

Cuisine Solutions, the operator of the affected facility, specializes in sous vide, a French cooking method where food is sealed and cooked in water at precise times and temperatures. The leak occurred at their plant, where sous vide packaging is conducted.

Emergency crews have been working diligently to contain the leak and ensure the safety of the surrounding area. Public safety personnel are expected to maintain a presence in the area as the situation develops.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Residents are advised to stay clear of the area to allow emergency responders to manage the situation effectively.