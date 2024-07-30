Stafford Board of Supervisors Adopts New Meeting Schedule

Stafford County’s Board of Supervisors has amended its by-laws to create a new meeting schedule. The board will have three meeting days, two of which are planned business days. The third meeting day will be a dedicated Work Session meeting as needed. Meetings will also begin at 5 p.m.

The proposed changes were first reviewed by the board on June 4 and again on July 2. All board members were able to participate in the discussion and review the changes. According to Stafford’s news release, “this transparent process, which also allowed public input on the change, was designed to ensure your voice was heard and that you were fully informed about the decision-making process.”

The board is on holiday until Aug. 20, 2024, the third Tuesday of the month. Under the new schedule, this will be a B day and the Board will present proclamations, consider work session items, hear presentations and reports from departments, hear presentations by the public, hold public hearings, hold any needed closed meetings, and have Board member presentations.

The meetings will be structured as follows: A Day – The Board will present proclamations, approve the consent agenda, hear public presentations and reports from Board Members, the County Attorney, and the County Administrator, hear presentations and reports by agencies, consider action items, and hold a closed meeting if necessary. B Day – The Board will present proclamations, consider work session items, hear presentations and reports from departments, hear presentations by the public, hold public hearings, hold any needed closed meetings, and have Board member presentations. C Day – The Board will hold work sessions as needed and may use Day C as an alternative meeting day if necessary.

The public may speak on both A Day and B Day. Public presentations occur on A Day near the start of the meeting and at 6:30 p.m. on B Day.