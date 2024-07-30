Riverside Center Transitions to Non-Profit, Promises Big Changes Ahead

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Updated July 31 — The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts held a press conference on Monday, July 29, 2024, to announce its transition from a for-profit business to a non-profit entity. Theater Director Patrick A’Hearn made the announcement, outlined the theater’s new direction, and announced upcoming changes.

“We have become one of the premier regional theaters on the Atlantic coast,” A’Hearn said. “This transition to a non-profit status lowers the burden on the people who run the theater, allowing us to apply for grants, sponsorships, personal donations, and corporate sponsorships.”

A’Hearn highlighted potential changes, including the planned introduction of new seating and a shift away from the dinner theater format in favor of a traditional theater-going experience. “If we take out those tables and we put in theater seating, you’re looking at 900 to 1,000 seats here at Riverside Center,” A’Hearn explained. He also discussed plans to establish a school for the performing arts at the center, aiming to provide training in various aspects of theater production.

A’Hearn emphasized the importance of community support and funding from local governments in Stafford County and Fredericksburg, along with corporate funding and state grants. “We need to open a dialogue and a discussion to possibly get to be aligned on those budgets,” he said, noting the support Riverside has already received from Stafford County EDA and tourism, as well as the city of Fredericksburg.

Joining A’Hearn at the press conference were actress Sally Struthers, a longtime Riverside performer whose performing at the Riverside in “Love Letters,” and Dorothy Mondak, President of the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Board of Trustees. Struthers, who has been involved with Riverside since her performance in “Hello, Dolly!” in 2011, expressed her admiration for the theater and its staff. Mondak highlighted the need for more volunteers and community involvement to support the theater’s mission.

The transition to non-profit status was completed on January 1, 2024. “It normally takes a transition like we have accomplished three to five years. We did it in one,” A’Hearn stated. The theater plans to start new programs in the fall and into 2025, with a vision to make Riverside a regional performing arts center.

The theater’s future plans also include collaborating with local governments and businesses to enhance the cultural and economic landscape of the area. “We can bring in small Broadway national tours and even host national or regional events here,” A’Hearn said.

Dinner changes

During the press conference, Patrick A’Hearn discussed a planned transition from the dinner theater format, noting that more area restaurants would benefit from the change. He acknowledged that while some patrons appreciate the combined dining and theater experience, shifting to traditional theater seating would open new opportunities for local eateries.

A’Hearn mentioned that this transition would encourage theatergoers to explore and dine at nearby restaurants before or after performances, thus boosting the local economy. A’Hearn also addressed concerns from long-time patrons who enjoy the dinner theater experience, assuring them that there would still be options for food and beverages but in a more flexible, bistro-style format.

Patrick A’Hearn addressed the concerns of people who believe it takes too long to see a show at Riverside. He mentioned that many individuals are unaware they can purchase tickets for the show without the dinner.

“So many people didn’t even know that. So if we can be that to some people who are working, especially on a Thursday and Friday night, you know, I’d like to get to the point where we can do six or seven shows a week, not just five, but we need to make ourselves accessible to everybody,” he added.

Improved performances over the years

Over the years, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts has seen significant performance improvements, earning a reputation for quality Broadway-style shows. A notable enhancement has been the introduction of live music, elevating the theater’s productions. Actress Sally Struthers, a Riverside staple since her performance in “Hello, Dolly!” in 2011, reminisced about her early experiences at the theater. “When I first came here to do ‘Hello, Dolly!’ in 2011, we had to perform to a recorded track,” Struthers recalled. The transition to live orchestras has enriched the audience’s experience and attracted top-tier talent, further solidifying Riverside’s status as a premier regional theater.

School for Performing Arts

A’Hearn outlined a vision for a school for the performing arts at Riverside that would provide comprehensive training in various aspects of theater production. “We can have our school for the arts right here at Riverside Center,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be just a school for the arts to train in performance, which we will do, but we can also train people in anything that has to do with production.”

The school will offer programs in stage management, scenic design, lighting design, costume design, and construction, among other disciplines. A’Hearn emphasized the unique opportunities the school would provide due to Riverside’s existing facilities. “We build all our sets here right behind the theater. So if people want to train as stage managers, scenic designers, lighting designers, they can do it here.”

A’Hearn also highlighted the potential for students to learn from experienced professionals, including performers like actress Sally Struthers. “Wouldn’t it be great if some of our youth in this area get a master class from Sally Struthers?” he asked.

The establishment of the school is seen as a multifaceted approach to community engagement and workforce development. “We can train people in anything that has to do with production,” A’Hearn reiterated, pointing out that the facility’s comprehensive resources would allow for diverse training opportunities.

The initiative aims to launch programs starting in the fall and into 2025, with a longer-term goal of becoming a central hub for performing arts education in the region. “It’s always been a hope of mine, maybe in the next two to five years, to have our own school for the arts right here at Riverside Center,” A’Hearn stated.

2025 season

The theater will unveil its 2025 program at a special “Sip and Sing” event on August 7. A’hearn was tight-lipped about what performances supporters should expect next year. The “Sip and Sing” has been canceled.

In the meantime, A’hearn will appear alongside Struthers in the play Love Letters during a limited engagement through August 4, 2o24. Afterward, the theater will present “Murder on the Orient Express” from August 14 to September 8.

Children’s theater returning

A’hearn also discussed the return of children’s theater to Riverside. It will present Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka TYA, a musical adaptation that brings the story of Charlie Bucket and his adventure in Willy Wonka’s magical chocolate factory to life. The show features a mix of songs from the classic 1971 film.

Performances will be held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday except Thursday, October 24, 2024. Tickets are priced at just $20 per person, offering an affordable and theatrical family experience. Children under three years old can attend for free. Doors will open early for lunch on weekdays and a convenient 1 p.m. start time on Saturdays.