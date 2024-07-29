Stafford Board of Supervisors Approves Rezoning of 133 Acres from Residential to Industrial

Stafford’s Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request for 133 acres from Residential to Industrial at their July 2 meeting.

Belmont Park, LLC requested to rezone 133 acres from R-1 (Residential) and A-1 (Agriculture) to M-1 (Light Industrial) and M-2 (Heavy Industrial). The proposed site layout includes light industrial warehouses in the northeast near the VDOT parking lot and a large, heavy industrial distribution warehouse with smaller warehouses in the southwest.

The property is in the George Washington District.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting, several residents of Sanford Drive said they had sold their lane for the project seven years ago. They supported the project and noted the developer had been working with the county for many years. Opposing speakers protested additional traffic, loss of natural space, and more warehousing instead of business or parks appealing to local residents.

Access will be from Powell Lane, with an extension for the M-2 zoned area and a gated emergency access off Paul Lane. No access is planned from Sanford Drive. Enhanced setbacks and vegetative buffers are proposed in response to concerns from Sanford Drive residents. The mostly undeveloped, wooded site features two perennial streams and wetlands. Surrounding areas include industrial, commercial, residential, and undeveloped land.

New proffers will include reducing building heights from 50 to 45 feet in some locations, increasing cash contribution for future improvements to Powell Lane to $75,000, and dedicating five usable acres to the County for public recreation use.

The Board of Supervisors voted to pass the ordinance 4-3. Supervisors Monica Gary, Crystal Vanuch, and Pamela Yeung voted against it. Detailed plans are available online.

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