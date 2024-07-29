New Specialty Van Enhances Animal Control Operations in Prince William County

The Prince William County Animal Shelter has introduced a new van equipped with 10 adjustable kennels, enhancing the efficiency and comfort for animal control operations. This addition is a significant upgrade from the existing four-by-four vehicles that house fewer vehicles and lack modern amenities.

Debbie Haight, spokesperson for the county animal shelter, detailed the van’s layout and its capacity to adapt to various sizes of animals. “It has 10 containers, and these units can be modified to accommodate larger animals if necessary,” Haight explained. Unlike the current units that require animals to be brought back immediately due to inadequate facilities, the new van features a sophisticated HVAC system, allowing officers to manage multiple pickups without returning.

The van, operated by the shelter’s animal control officers, represents an upgrade over the older trucks. “The current trucks have a capability of just four units and are often congested with equipment,” Haight said. In contrast, the new van dedicates more space to animal containers, providing a less cramped environment.

Haight highlighted the types of calls the van would respond to, including scenarios with multiple animals. “This van is assigned to one of the supervisors, and it will be dispatched for calls involving multiple animals,” she noted, emphasizing its role in improving response times across the county’s more than 300 square miles.

The shelter picks up many animals, from common pets like cats and dogs to more exotic ones like peacocks and potbelly pigs. “We’ve even picked up strays like cows and have facilities for larger animals,” Haight shared.

Amid rising pet surrenders, Haight also addressed the shelter’s current capacity challenges, explaining that they are nearing full capacity and now require appointments for animal surrenders. “It’s a combination of factors, including economic pressures and lifestyle changes post-COVID,” she observed, indicating a broader trend affecting shelters throughout the region.

This van is the first of its kind, with plans to introduce a second similarly equipped van soon. Additionally, the shelter will continue to update its fleet with more trucks suited for diverse terrain and needs. The shelter, which moved to a new 28,000 square foot facility in November 2021, is also expanding its capacity to better accommodate large animals and improve its service offerings in the community.

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