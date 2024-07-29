National Night Out 2024 Celebrations

Here is information about the upcoming National Night Out events in our region. The annual event is tomorrow, August 6, 2024, except Stafford County, which holds its event later in the year.

Manassas Park

Manassas Park and its Police Department invite all community members to join the National Night Out 2024 event on Tuesday, August 6. The event promises an evening of fun, food, and community engagement from 5 to 8 p.m. at Signal Hill Park, 9300 Signal View Drive.

The event will also include free admission to the waterpark from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., courtesy of Manassas Park Parks & Recreation. This makes it a perfect outing for families looking to enjoy a summer evening. Civic outreach programs will be part of the activities, providing valuable information and resources to the attendees.

Manassas

The Manassas City Police Department is set to host the annual National Night Out event, which provides a unique opportunity for community engagement and fun in a family-friendly atmosphere. This year’s event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Manassas Museum, located at 9101 Prince William Street.

Spotsylvania County

The Spotsylvania Sherriff’s Office will hold its event at Spotsylvania Towne Center mall.

Stafford County

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is the largest of its kind in the region and will take place at Stafford Marketplace, 1220 Stafford Market Place in North Stafford, in front of the Target store.

Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg police are still seeking to hear from neighborhood leaders who want to participate in the event.

Is your neighborhood participating in National Night Out (NNO)? Let us know- we would love to join you! Contact Sergeant Rivers with your neighborhood information and we will schedule officers to attend. https://bit.ly/3zZidZl

Prince William County

Prince William police do not plan an event. A police spokesman said many communities plan respective National Night Out events that officers attend.

National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign, aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, fostering a true sense of community while bringing police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. This year’s event in Manassas Park is set to feature free food, fun activities, and various displays from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

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