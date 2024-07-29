Falmouth Elementary Principal Resigns

Falmouth Elementary School’s parents received an email on July 10 from Dr. Sallie Burch advising that she would resign as Principal effective July 31. Dr. Burch said after 12 years in Stafford County Public Schools, stating briefly that she would be leaving to pursue a new opportunity.

Burch served as Assistant Principal at Falmouth from 2012 to 2015 before becoming Principal in 2015. Burch thanked the community for their support through the years, saying, “The school will continue to thrive and achieve great things with the continued dedication of this wonderful community.” According to her LinkedIn profile, Burch also serves as a part-time Longwood University Supervisor for student teachers.

Mary Foreman will be the interim Principal for Falmouth. Stafford Schools Spokesperson Sandra Osborn said Foreman is a veteran Stafford Schools administrator with over 25 years of experience. Foreman served as the assistant principal at Falmouth ES for five years before becoming the principal of Stafford Elementary School for 19 years. Osborne said Foreman is currently at Falmouth ES, working with Burch and Assistant Principal Tia Gilliam-Wilson to ensure a smooth opening of the new school year.

Children in kindergarten through 5th grade attend Falmouth Elementary. The school boasts an enrollment of nearly 730 students.

Stafford County Schools currently has 100 vacant teaching positions and 150 vacant support positions. These numbers do not include bus drivers, bus attendants, and school nutrition workers. Open positions are listed online

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