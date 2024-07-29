Facebook Irony: Post About Facebook Removing Posts…Removed by Facebook

Today, Facebook removed the latest in a series of posts from our Facebook page; this time, for the first time, oddly enough, it’s a post about Facebook removing our posts. The social media network has removed several posts, all links to our website, potomaclocal.com, primarily stories about crime and public safety.

We’re a small community news organization that has, for years, posted content outside of social networks to broaden our reach. Despite continued efforts to remove our content, we’ll keep posting on social media until we can no longer do so.

In the meantime, I cannot thank enough the 15,000 wonderfully intelligent people who have signed up to receive our FREE email newsletter daily and the thousands who check our website for daily updates.

We’re building a more secure connection between us and you, the people who have trusted us to bring you fair, accurate, and timely local news. Thank you.

Uriah Kiser

Founder & Publisher

Potomac Local News