Brew Republic Bierwerks, of Woodbridge, Wins Multiple Medals 2024 Virginia Craft Beer Cup

Press release:

Brew Republic Bierwerks, a craft brewery known for great beer and delicious food since 2016, took home three medals at the 2024 Virginia Craft Brewers Guild’s Virginia Craft Beer Cup on Monday night.

A record 128 breweries competed in this year’s competition, including 20 new participants. Brewers submitted up to four beers each, judged in 33 different categories. This year’s competition saw a record 473 beers entered—it continues to be the largest state competition of its kind in the United States.

Brew Republic won three medals this year:

Inception Imperial Coffee Stout won a bronze medal in the strong ale category. Inception (11.6% ABV) features coffee beans infused with the previous batch of beer, then beer infused with those coffee beans, then later more coffee beans infused with this beer, for a dizzying inception.

Weizenbock won a silver medal in the German and American wheat category. Weizenbock (10.7% ABV) was brewed in collaboration with the founding brewer of Brew Republic. Born of our Hefe yeast, banana and clove dominates, closely followed by a sweet breadiness from Munich and caramel malts.

Eisbock (last year’s gold medal winner) defended its crown and won gold for the second time in the strong European lagers category. Eisbock (10.3% ABV) is a strong lager—a Dopplebock that is taken to freezing temperatures, which removes some of the water content to strengthen the beer further.

Our Eisbock will be featured at the Virginia Governor’s Mansion at an event later this year.

These three medal winners, along more than a dozen more of our delicious beers, are available on tap in the Brew Republic taproom, located in the Stonebridge shopping center in Woodbridge, Virginia. To-go formats are available as well in limited quantities. All our beer is brwered is brewed on-site, just steps from the taps that serve it.

Brew Republic also features a kitchen with a rotating selection of entrée sized and small-plate menu items, all designed and crafted by the brewery’s chef and kitchen team. The food is prepared to pair with the beer, and uses fresh and locally-sourced ingredients when available.