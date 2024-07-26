Remembering Col. John ‘Duke’ Snider

Col. John “Duke” Snider, 71, of Manassas, passed away on June 28, 2024. Born in Oxford, Ohio, in 1953, Snider’s early life was marked by achievements such as achieving Eagle Scout rank and excelling in various sports. His academic and military careers were equally distinguished, beginning with his time at Duke University and extending through a 30-year career in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a fighter pilot and held various command roles.

After retiring from military service, Snider continued to impact his community through various roles, including Chairman of the Manassas City Board of Elections and a Manassas City Airport Commission member. His efforts were integral to the expansion of the Manassas Airport, moving it closer to accommodating commercial flights, which was approved by the city council last year.

Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis highlighted Snider’s community contributions in an interview. “John brought his vast experience as a pilot to the airport commission, significantly advancing our capabilities,” said Ellis. She also noted his balanced approach to his role on the Electoral Board, emphasizing that he “served the whole community well.”

Snider’s commitment to community service extended to his involvement with the Inter-Service Club Council. “In the short time that he was here, he really made a big impact,” Ellis remarked.

Snider is survived by his wife, Mary P. Snider, his son, Wesley J. Snider, and his daughter-in-law, Melissa L. Snider. His life was celebrated on July 20, at Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas.