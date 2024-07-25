Flock Talk: Class at Animal Shelter to Teach Chicken Behavior

Fairfax County Animal Shelter teams up with Adopt-a-Bird-Network for a class titled “Flock Talk: An Introduction to Chicken Behavior” on Sunday, July 28, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Lorton Campus, located at 8875 Lorton Road in Lorton.

The class aims to educate both new and experienced chicken keepers and individuals interested in learning more about chickens. It will explore various aspects of chicken behavior, including the social structure within flocks, the behavior of roosters, chicken communication methods, and their feeding and foraging habits. The session will also offer tips on maintaining the health and well-being of chickens.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet friendly roosters during the class. Registration for the event is necessary, and interested individuals should complete a registration form for each participant.

Register for the class.

The resurgence of backyard chicken raising in 2020 was primarily due to the global coronavirus pandemic. With extended stay-at-home orders, people turned to chicken keeping to stay occupied and gain more control over their food sources amid concerns of food scarcity and contamination. This trend allowed many to engage in more sustainable living practices and contributed to a sense of self-sufficiency and environmental responsibility.