Police Announce Fourth Annual Community Fair

The Prince William County Police Department has announced the Fourth Annual Community Fair. The event will occur on Saturday, September 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at Sean Connaughton Plaza, located at the McCoart Government Complex, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.

The fair aims to celebrate diversity and embrace unity within the community. Various public safety departments and agencies will participate, including the police, animal services, fire and rescue, the sheriff’s office, and the Department of Public Safety Communications.

Attendees can expect fun displays and activities, live music, food trucks, and more. The event engages the community with local public safety services and provides an enjoyable experience for all ages.

The announcement highlights the importance of community involvement and the role of public safety in fostering a connected and informed community. Residents are encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department for more information.