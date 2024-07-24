Police Report: Man Accused of Defiling Teen at Commuter Lots | Child, 6, Found Nearly Naked

Prince William County

In March 2024, detectives launched an investigation into multiple sexual assaults in Woodbridge, Prince William County, involving a female victim under 18 and her acquaintance, Keith Richard Wilson, who allegedly assaulted her on several occasions, including in a commuter parking lot. Wilson, who had a supervisory role over the victim in the Civil Air Patrol, was charged with two counts of indecent liberties and turned himself in on July 22; his court date is pending, and he was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Sexual Assault Investigation – On April 5 at 2:51PM, detectives began an investigation into sexual assaults that were reported to have occurred in the Woodbridge area of Prince Wiliam County in March 2024. The investigation revealed the female victim, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, identified as the accused, on more than one occasion. One incident occurred in a vehicle at the Occoquan Commuter Lot located near Gordon Blvd. and Old Bridge Rd., while a separate incident occurred in a parking lot located in the 5100 block of Dale Blvd. The victim later reported the incidents to a family member who contacted the police. The victim and accused were both members of the Civil Air Patrol at the time of the offenses where the accused had a supervisory role over the victim. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Keith Richard WILSON, who turned himself in to police on July 22. Arrested on July 22:

Keith Richard WILSON, 48, of 2919 Madeira Ct. in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of indecent liberties by a person in a supervisory relationship Court Date: Pending | Bond: $25,000 Unsecured

On July 22, police were called to the Longview Condominiums in Woodbridge after a Good Samaritan found a 6-year-old girl unsupervised and poorly clothed. Following the investigation, the mother, Lidia Violeta Perez, returned home and was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor; she has been released on a court summons with a pending court date.