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Pied Piper Theatre’s Senior Intensive Presents Anastasia the Musical (Youth Edition)

By Uriah Kiser

Bricks & Minifigs of Woodbridge sponsors an ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre Intensive, Anastasia the Musical.

Anastasia: The Musical is a 60-minute adaptation of the Broadway musical. The story unfolds from the end of the Russian Empire to the 1920s Paris. A young woman seeks to resolve the mystery of her past while a Soviet officer tries to stop her. She teams up with a con man and a former aristocrat on a journey to find a home, love, and family.

Performances are scheduled at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, students, and early-bird adults, and $17 for early-bird students and seniors.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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