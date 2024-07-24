Pied Piper Theatre’s Senior Intensive Presents Anastasia the Musical (Youth Edition)

Bricks & Minifigs of Woodbridge sponsors an ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre Intensive, Anastasia the Musical.

Anastasia: The Musical is a 60-minute adaptation of the Broadway musical. The story unfolds from the end of the Russian Empire to the 1920s Paris. A young woman seeks to resolve the mystery of her past while a Soviet officer tries to stop her. She teams up with a con man and a former aristocrat on a journey to find a home, love, and family.

Performances are scheduled at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, students, and early-bird adults, and $17 for early-bird students and seniors.