Ghost Story: Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre to Host 15th Anniversary Event

Photo: Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation Photo: Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation

The Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation and Prince William County Parks & Recreation will host a special event at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre. The event marks the 15th anniversary of the Centre’s appearance on an episode of the television show Ghost Hunters.

The event will occur at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. The evening begins with a free screening of the “Ghost Hunters” episode from 7 to 8 PM. Following the screening, there will be a ghost tour from 8 to 9 p.m. The tour costs $15 per person, and advance tickets are recommended. Tickets will be available starting August 6th at pwcparks.info/hptickets.

The Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre is on a 28-acre plot and is home to a historic preservation society. The site includes five historic buildings and several archaeological sites. Notable buildings include the 1822 Courthouse, an 1850 Jail, the 1853 Haislip-Hall House, Union Church, and the 1928 one-room Schoolhouse. Some buildings are said to be haunted, including the jail, where phantom voices have been reported, and the courthouse, where ghostly figures have been seen through the windows.

For more information, contact 703-365-7895.