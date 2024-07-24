16 Local Students Complete County Career Exploration Program

Prince William County’s Department of Facilities and Fleet Management (FFM) recognized 16 students for completing the 2024 FFM Career Exploration Program, which provides high school and college students exposure to county government careers.

The 16 students participated in a two-week intensive career exploration program; they were introduced to county careers within FFM and other county departments including but not limited to the Board of Supervisors, the Office of Executive Management and Human Resources. Within FFM, students explored the major divisions within the department, totaling almost 50 careers.

Students hail from eight county high schools and Caltech University. At the graduation ceremony, County Executive Chris Shorter said working in county government is not just a job, it’s a career.

“It’s important for kids our age to figure out what they want to do, and this is a great place to do that. I think honestly that it gave me a clearer idea of what I want to do in the future, whether I want to go to college or start working immediately,” Brycen Curtis, a rising junior at Woodbridge Senior High School, said.

The program participants are below.